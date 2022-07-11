SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Salina woman was killed in a head-on crash on Sunday afternoon. The crash happened on East Magnolia Road about four miles east of town.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says a Jeep Commander driven by a 16-year-old Solomon boy was eastbound on Magnolia Road. The patrol said the Jeep went left of center and hit a Dodge Ram, driven by 38-year-old Jenniffer Michelle Wangerin of Salina.

Wangerin was pronounced dead at the scene. An 11-year-old boy in Wangerin’s truck was taken to Salina Regional Medical Center with minor injuries. The 16-year-old boy was taken to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita with serious injuries.

The KHP report says both drivers and the passenger were not wearing seatbelts.