ELLSWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A woman from Salina was seriously injured in a rollover crash Tuesday morning.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), at 7:05 a.m., a 24-year-old woman was driving a 1997 Ford Aspire westbound on Kansas Highway 140, 1.2 miles east of 29th Road.

The KHP says she went into the ditch to the north, got back onto the highway and overcorrected, going into the ditch to the south, rolling into a pasture.

The woman was taken with suspected serious injuries to a regional health center.