SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — Saline County has seen its economy grow by 12.4% from 2020 to 2021, hitting a record high of over $3 billion.

According to the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce, that means an addition of $341 million to the Gross Domestic Product (GPD) for the county. That surpasses the highest growth the county has seen since 2017 when the GDP increased by 7.3%.

“We can’t stress enough what a huge win this is for our growth and overall economic health,” says Renee Duxler, Salina Area Chamber Interim President & CEO, in a news release. “It truly speaks to the public and private partnerships and investments that Salina and Saline County have made over the last few years, and the dedication of community and business leaders working toward a shared vision for progress.”

Saline County saw growth in all of its key industries. however, its largest growth was in the Arts, Entertainment, and Recreation industry which saw a jump of 72.5%, from $8 million to $13.8 million between 2020 to 2021.

“This is exciting news, particularly as it demonstrates how our arts, entertainment, and recreation sector is recovering from the pandemic,” says Sylvia Rice, Director of Visit Salina.

Salina also saw its first net growth in population in a decade. 207 new residents moved to Salina from 2021 to 2022.

“We’re hopeful that this is marking a change in the tide,” Duxler says, “I think we’re all feeling proud about the energy and the partnership and the diligent work that has been put into Salina these last few years. It’s great to have some hard data that tells us we’re moving in the right direction.”

For more information, visit The Salina Area Chamber of Commerce or Visit Salina