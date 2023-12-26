OLATHE, Kan. (WDAF) – Despite a petition against it, a “Satan Club” has been approved by the Olathe School District.

An Olathe Public Schools spokesperson stated that “the club application met the criteria to establish a student-initiated club and is now recognized as a student-initiated club at Olathe Northwest High School.”

In mid-December, the Olathe School District confirmed that a student had applied to develop a “High School Satan Club.”

There were some mixed reactions from parents, some expressed concern while others thought it was a justifiable right.

A student began an online petition called “Stop The Satan Worship Club at Olathe Northwest.” By the evening of Dec. 18, it garnered over 6,800 signatures; now that number is over 7,500.

The school district has criteria that the club had to pass before the application would be approved.

The application itself needed to be signed by at least ten students interested in forming the group. Additional signatures needed to come from a student representative and faculty supervisor.

Then, the student leaders of the club were expected to make a presentation to administrators about what the group would bring to the high school.

Before approval, the Olathe school district said in considering any application, they look at the Equal Access Act. The federal law requires that all public schools cannot discriminate against an applying student-initiated group based on the message, that is philosophical or religious, according to the district.

In other words, the district said if the school allows one club, it allows all — providing the application process is complete, and the group meets the guidelines for recognition.

That right is protected under the First Amendment, and the district told WDAF-TV, “Olathe Public Schools follows both state and federal laws related to student groups.”