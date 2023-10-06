ABILENE, Kan. (KSNW) — Saturday marks the last run for a historic train before it has to undergo a major overhaul that will take at least two years to complete.

Abilene and Smoky Valley Railroad’s historic 104-year-old steam engine, Santa Fe 3415, will operate this Saturday for one last ride through the Smoky Valley, traveling between Abilene and Enterprise. The Federal Railroad Administration requires all steam locomotives to undergo a mandatory overhaul and inspection every 15 years.

That overhaul essentially requires taking the train engine completely apart, inspecting each piece, repairing and replacing anything that needs to be fixed, and putting it back together. The railroad is still working to raise the money to cover the costs of the inspection and overhaul.

If you want a ride, tickets for Saturday are $44 for those 12 and older and $24 for children ages 2-11. The railroad will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To purchase tickets, click here. If you would like to help support the overhaul and inspection, click here.