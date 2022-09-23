TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is warning Kansans that the agency’s phone number has been spoofed.

Caller ID spoofing is when a caller deliberately falsifies a number on your caller ID to disguise their identity, according to the KBI.

The goal of the caller is to get people to trust them and more likely to get people to share personal information. As a precaution, the KBI has issued a warning and offered some tips to prevent people from getting scammed.