GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – A Garden City school bus driver was cited in a crash on Thursday. It happened around 4 p.m.

The Garden City Police Department said they were dispatched to the intersection of 8th Street and Hazel Street for a crash involving a school bus.

The department said their investigation revealed the 59-year-old driver of the school bus failed to yield at the stop sign and struck a Dodge Charger.

There were four children on the bus at the time of the crash. They were not injured. The driver of the Charger and bus were also not injured.

The department said the bus driver was cited for failure to yield at a stop sign.