WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Many schools across the state of Kansas will be closed or have delayed classes on Monday, Nov. 27, due to inclement weather.

Schools:

Bluestem USD 205: Closed Monday; Closed due to inclement weather Monday

Buhler – USD 313: Delayed 2 hours; No AM Preschool

Centre – USD 397: Closed Monday

Durham-Hillsboro-Lehigh – USD 410: Delayed 2 hours; No Preschool

Marion-Florence USD 408: Delayed 2 hours; No AM kindergarten; Two hour delay. No a.m. kindergarten

Pratt – USD 382: Delayed 2 hours; No AM Preschool

Hutchinson Public Schools sent out the following message to parents and guardians Sunday evening:

Dear Salthawk Family, “Due to the inclement weekend weather and road conditions, we will not be counting tardy or absent if you choose to keep your student home tomorrow, Monday, November 27th, 2023. “Please drive with an abundance of caution.” Hutchinson Public Schools

