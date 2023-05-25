KANSAS (KSNW) — One school district in Kansas is making the switch to a four-day school week.

Argonia USD 359 announced on Facebook Wednesday that they are going to a four-day school week for the 2023-2024 school year.

Students will no longer have to attend class on Mondays, making the school week Tuesday through Friday.

School days will be from 7:50 a.m. through 3:45 p.m.

The Argonia school district shared the benefits of choosing USD 359:

Small class sizes Your child will have the unique opportunity to be a part of small class sizes. Our students get constant one-on-one attention to ensure their needs are met. Small class sizes create a safe atmosphere in which students feel confident to share, collaborate, and grow as learners.

Staff We focus on building relationships with our students. It is important to our staff to know each and every one of our students in order to connect and make positive impacts. Our staff truly cares about the success of each and every student and will work side-by-side with the student to ensure they succeed.

Sports We offer a variety of sports, including football, volleyball, basketball, track, baseball, softball, and cheerleading. Our students have the opportunity to not only join these teams but see playing time as well. No tryouts or cuts, with the exception of cheerleading.

Extracurriculars Other activities include music, band, scholars bowl, math club, KAY club and Stuco. We also have a very active rec program that provides students the opportunity to participate in many activities. We have summer rec activities as well as multiple youth sports, football (flag and tackle), volleyball, basketball, soccer, baseball and softball.

Multiple course offerings Students have the opportunity to pursue multiple technical programs, take general education college courses, and have the opportunity to obtain certifications and associate degrees. These courses are delivered in a variety of ways ranging from in-person, online and over IDL.



For more information about Argonia USD 359, visit their website.