MANKATO, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Highway Patrol says a fifth-grade student has died after a school SUV crashed and rolled east of Mankato Friday morning.

Around 7:30 a.m., a Rock Hills USD 107 SUV was picking up students on the regular school route. It was headed north on Randall Road with a driver and five students. Troopers say the SUV was about a mile south of U.S. Highway 36 when it rolled.

KHP Trooper Ben Gardner said the fifth-grader died, and “all others are okay.” Family members have been notified, but the KHP has not released the victim’s name.

“The Kansas Highway Patrol is MOST concerned with providing SUPPORT and CLARITY to those directly involved,” Gardner said in a post on social media.

The KHP Critical Highway Accident Response Team responded to assist with the investigation.

USD 107 is preparing a statement. We will update this story as more information becomes available.