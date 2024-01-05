WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – KSN News is tracking the latest on the winter storm as it moves across Kansas.
Snow started to fall in southwest Kansas Thursday night. Early Friday, rain changed to snow in the Wichita area. It was just in time for the start of rush hour traffic. KanDrive.gov has the latest road conditions for highways across the state.
Several school districts around the area have already called off classes. KSN has compiled a full list, click here.
Wichita Public Schools will have classes. The district posted on social media that the warm ground temperatures and good condition of city streets were factors in the decision.
