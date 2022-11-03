SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — Company officials with Schwan’s and state and local officials gathered in Salina Thursday to announce another significant expansion of Schwan’s facilities.

Gov. Laura Kelly and Sen. Jerry Moran joined Salina government and civic leaders as it was announced Schwan’s would build a new 140,000-square-foot refrigerated distribution center that would support the 400,000-square-foot expansion already underway at the company’s pizza production facility. Construction of the new building will start next year and is expected to be completed in 2025.

In 2020, the company announced plans to expand its pizza plant in Salina with 400,000 square feet of new manufacturing space. That new facility is expected to open in December.

“In 2020, we had the honor of announcing to the Salina community a major investment that would enable us to continue to provide delicious pizzas to millions of families for decades to come,” Schwan’s Company CEO Dimitrios Smyrnios said in a news release. “I feel a lot of pride, and I am also very much humbled by everyone’s execution on this project. We are set to begin making pizzas at our new facility in December, and this new distribution center will support our expanded production capabilities over the long term. On behalf of everyone at Schwan’s and our parent company, CJ, I once again want to thank the Salina community and federal, state, and local officials in Kansas for helping us make this expansion a success. We especially want to thank our employees at the facility for continuing to make the highest-quality foods.”

Once completed, the full expansion is expected to employ an additional 225 people. The company employs around 1,125 people at its current 500,000-square-foot production facility and distribution center.

