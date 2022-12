SCOTT CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Scott City Police Department said the St. Joseph Catholic Church was damaged during an attempted burglary. The church is located at 1002 Main Street.

The police department said it happened between 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve and 8 a.m. on Christmas Day.

The department said the thieves left empty-handed but caused some damage.

If you have any information regarding the crime, you are urged to contact the SCPD at 620-872-2133.