GREELEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A woman from Scott City was killed in a western Kansas crash Monday morning.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), around 6:45 a.m., 60-year-old Mary Murray was driving a 2003 Pontiac Montana westbound on Kansas Highway 96, 0.2 miles east of Kansas Highway 27.

The KHP says Murray went off the roadway to the right and that her vehicle began to rotate clockwise, coming to a rest facing northeast in the ditch of K-96.

Murray was ejected from her vehicle during the crash. She was pronounced dead at the scene.