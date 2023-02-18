PITTSBURG, Kan. (KSNW) — A second person has been arrested in a southeast Kansas homicide case.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), a 32-year-old man from Neosho, Mo., was arrested without incident on suspicion of attempted premeditated first-degree murder and felony murder.

The KBI says around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, February 17, the Pittsburg Police Department (PPD) received a call from 43-year-old Collin Gebford reporting that someone was shot.

The PPD found the victim, identified as 51-year-old David Mays, of Weir, Kan., in the roadway near 1023 N. Main St in Pittsburg, Kan.

The KBI says he suffered a fatal gunshot wound to his chest.

An investigation revealed that there was an altercation that resulted in gunfire, according to the KBI.

The KBI says another victim, a man, was questioned by police and released.

Collin Gebford (Courtesy: KBI)

Gebford was then arrested without incident and charged with suspicion of attempted premeditated first-degree murder and felony murder.

An investigation is ongoing. The KBI will not be releasing further information at this time.

KSN will identify the second person arrested if and when he is charged.