WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The second suspect arrested in an ongoing human trafficking investigation in Finney County was charged on Friday morning.

Jesus Beatriz Palomino, also known as Betty Palomino, was charged by a judge with

30 counts of human trafficking

Five counts of aggravated human trafficking

Two counts of interference with law enforcement

One count of aggravated intimidation of a witness

One count of unlawful to receive proceeds from racketeering.

The other suspect in the case, Jose Carlos Castillo-Alegria, was charged on Wednesday.

Court documents show the crimes were committed between Jan. 1, 2018, and Aug. 15, 2023. The Finney County Attorney told KSN that five of the cases involved minors, one of whom was under the age of 14.

The investigation began on Aug. 14, 2023, after deputies were responding to a landlord versus tenant dispute. Deputies learned the situation involved immigrants being housed at the residence for work.

The discovery prompted a human trafficking investigation. The investigation found the occupants were from multiple countries and were not being paid or cared for properly.

Palomino is next due in court on Sept. 11 at 1:45 p.m.