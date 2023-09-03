OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WDAF) — Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona will visit Overland Park’s Central Resource Library on the first stop of his, “Back to School Bus Tour 2023: Raise the Bar.”

He will be alongside FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel for their series of afternoon events scheduled at the library.

The event is hosted by the local nonprofit KC Digital Drive.

The tour is a week-long, multi-state road trip that will showcase many ways schools, families and communities are doubling down on accelerating student learning and raising the bar in education.

The tour will also make stops in Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Wisconsin and Minnesota. Cardona will focus on issues in education, including online connectivity, teacher diversity, access to higher education and family engagement.

The event is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. It will include roundtable discussions led by Secretary Cardona.

Managing Director of KC Digital Drive Aaron Deacon will also be involved along with superintendents from Shawnee Mission, Olathe, and Blue Valley school districts and representatives from area telecom providers, and representatives from the Hispanic Economic Development Corporation and the AARP.

The day will conclude with Cardona and Rep. Emmanuel Cleaver speaking to parents about the importance of parent engagement.