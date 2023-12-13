WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A crash between a semi and a passenger vehicle in Marion County killed two people, one of whom was a juvenile.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said the crash happened just before 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday near the intersection of U.S. Highway 56/77 and 250th Street.

A semi truck was stopped due to road construction in the area, with the road down to one lane, where traffic is escorted through the construction zone.

The semi was parked waiting for the flagman when a passenger car rear-ended it.

Both people in the passenger car were killed. The KHP said one of them was a juvenile.

This is a developing story. KSN will update this article with more information as it is received.