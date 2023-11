WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Fairmont, Nebraska, man was killed in a semi crash in Ottawa County on Friday.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says Brent Reed, 58, was driving a 2016 Peterbilt was driving north on Kansas Highway 81 around mile marker 173.2 when he entered the median.

Reed’s semi drove down the embankment and struck a concrete bridge support.

Reed was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The semi was the only vehicle involved in the crash.