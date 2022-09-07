TREGO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A South Dakota man was hospitalized after a crash in Trego County on Wednesday.

The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) Crash Log says around 4:49 p.m., a 72-year-old man from Amarillo, Texas, was driving a semi truck east on I-70, when the semi lost a set of rear wheels from its trailer.

The wheels traveled across the median and hit another semi truck in the drivers door, causing the driver, a 66-year-old South Dakota man, to crash into the north ditch.

The South Dakota man was sent to the hospital with suspected serious injuries. The Texas man was not injured.