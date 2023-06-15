KINGMAN, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas Highway 14 is closed between U.S. Highway 54/400 and Kansas Highway 42 due to a semi-truck rollover.

The semi was hauling ethanol that has reportedly spilled. A hazmat team from Sedgwick County is responding to the scene to assist in cleanup.

The accident happened around noon Thursday, according to a 911 dispatch supervisor. We are waiting for more details from the Kansas Highway Patrol, which is investigating the crash.

The driver was transported to the hospital in Kingman in serious condition.

KSN News will update this story as more details become available. In the meantime, you can check KanDrive.org to see when the road reopens.