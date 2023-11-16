SALINE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A semitrailer carrying cattle overturned following a crash in Saline County Thursday evening.

According to a tweet from Trooper Ben, the crash happened sometime before 9:14 p.m. on northbound Interstate 135, just before Interstate 70.

Trooper Ben said Trooper Voss was at the scene and reported that there was a crash between a vehicle and the semitrailer carrying cattle that resulted in injuries. He did not state the extent of the injuries.

Northbound lanes on Interstate 135 had been shut down. Traffic was rerouted to eastbound Interstate 70.

At 9:14 p.m., Trooper Ben said Trooper Voss was waiting to get the cattle out of the semi.

KSN will provide more information as it becomes available.