TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A bill to ban transgender athletes returned to lawmakers Tuesday after a veto from Gov. Laura Kelly.

Legislators in the Senate voted 28-10 to override her veto and successfully passed legislation that would ban transgender athletes from women’s sports in Kansas. It will now go to House to decide.

In early April, the House and Senate sent Senate Bill 160 to the Gov. Kelly’s desk. The bill will require the state’s high school activities association (KSHSAA) and the Board of Regents to be in charge of how the rules are enforced in schools.

Gov. Kelly vetoed the ban on transgender athletes in girls’ and women’s sports calling it “regressive.” She also vetoed a bill that would have established a so-called “Parents Bill of Rights.”