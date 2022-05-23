TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Senate is considering to override the Democratic Governor’s veto on an anti-mask bill Monday.

Kansas Senate Bill 34 would limit the authority of government officials to order masks to be worn to deter the spread of diseases ranging from COVID 19 to measles to some livestock diseases which can spread to humans.

The bill narrowly passed 23-17 in the Kansas Senate and 64-53 in the Kansas House before being vetoed and returned to the Senate.

In a response to the bill Kansas Governor Laura Kelly justified her veto by saying the bill was a “one-size-fits-all approach” to handling infectious diseases. Kelly said the bill would limit any government’s response to any infectious disease outbreak.

“We have a responsibility to protect our critically important agricultural industry and the farmers and ranchers who feed the nation,” Kelly said.