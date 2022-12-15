KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — A local mother is being treated at a Kansas City-area ICU after a rock crashed through her windshield, hitting her in the face.

Officials believe someone threw that rock from an Interstate 435 overpass. The Kansas City Police Department said the suspect is still unknown.

Now the friends and co-workers of the victim, 27-year-old Eva Kearney, are coming forward and asking the public for information on the situation.

It happened on Tuesday evening sometime after 8 p.m. Kearney had just left Kansas City’s Brookside area after a late night work meeting and was headed home.

It wasn’t long after that her boss got a phone call from Kearney’s mother that something was terribly wrong.

The 67th Street bridge over I-435 is the area where the rock likely came from.

Tammy Sciara owns The Grove Spa & Boutique, where Kearney works as an esthetician. On Wednesday, she updated clients about the situation on social media.

“Unfortunately, the rock struck Eva in the head, and she is currently on a ventilator in the ICU,” Sciara said.

“She was miraculously able to walk through her front door, and I think she was in a state of shock,” Sciara said during an interview with FOX4 on Thursday, speaking with consent from Kearney’s family.

Kearney had a seizure the same evening that she was hit by the rock — an issue likely caused by brain swelling. She has shown signs of recovery, but there will be a long road to recovery, Sciara said.

“Eva hasn’t been able to talk much. Today was the first time that she’s been able to put together some sentences,” Sciara said.

This isn’t the first time this year that FOX4 has covered rocks being thrown at vehicles. In April, drivers reported multiple instances happening south of I-435 closer to Red Bridge Road. No suspect has been identified from that situation either.

But Kearney’s incident is by far most jarring situation because of the injuries.

“This was a senseless violent crime. If you know Eva, she is the sweetest, kindest person,” Sciara said. “She’s the most kind, gentle soul. She’s very soft-spoken. She’s just a pleasure, and she knows no enemies.”

“Whoever did this, just please stop,” Sciara said. “Nobody wants to drive around and be afraid that they’re going to get hit with a rock.”

“Eva is going to have so much to go through to get through this. It just breaks my heart,” Sciara said.

Kearney’s co-workers are asking for anyone with information to contact the Kansas City Police Department.

Kearney’s employer and family have also started a GoFundMe page to help with her medical expenses.