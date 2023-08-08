KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WDAF) — A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging multiple people for attempting to distribute methamphetamine across Kansas.

Seven men face charges for distributing methamphetamine across the state of Kansas and elsewhere between February 2020 and July 2023.

According to court documents, the following men have been charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine:

Jose Roman, 43, Kansas City, KS

Marcos Valencia Jr., 32, Kansas City, KS

Ezequil Castro, 37, Kansas City, KS

Juan Gonzalez, Kansas City, KS

Manuel Alvarez, 28, Seneca, KS

Manuel Faudoa, 23, Dodge City, KS

Gerardo Sierra-Martinez, 21, Kansas City, MO

Roman is also charged with five counts of distribution of methamphetamine and one count of money laundering.

Sierra-Martinez has been charged with one count of distribution of methamphetamine. He also faces two counts of money laundering for allegedly wire transferring $55,500 to a person in Mexico City, Mexico, to promote unlawful activity.

Gonzalez and Faudoa are both charged with two counts of distribution of methamphetamine. Alvarez is charged with one count of distribution of methamphetamine.