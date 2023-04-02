CEDAR VALE, Kan. (KSNW) — Several crews are responding to a fire out of Cedar Vale Sunday afternoon.

“Mulvane Tender 406 is currently enroute with the Sumner County Wildland Task Force at the request of Cowley County,” the Mulvane Fire Rescue said in a Facebook post.

“Tanker 95 and several Wildland Fire Task Forces are have been requested to assist Cowley County with a growing wildfire south of Cedar Vale,” the Kansas Forest Service said on Facebook. “T95 has made one drop and plans to refill and return.”

According to Mulvane Emergency Services, the fire is in the same general area as the one on Friday. They say they are concerned it could grow.

KSN has a crew headed to the scene. We will provide more information as it becomes available.