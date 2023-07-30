WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Several counties in south-central and southeast Kansas are under an excessive heat warning Sunday.

The following counties will be in an excessive heat warning, issued by the National Weather Service in Wichita, until 9 p.m.:

Reno

Harvey

Butler

Greenwood

Woodson

Allen

Kingman

Sedgwick

Harper

Sumner

Cowley

Elk

Wilson

Neosho

Chautauqua

Montgomery

Labette

The NWS said this includes the cities of Hutchinson, Newton, El Dorado, Augusta, Andover, Rose Hill, Eureka, Madison, Yates Center, Iola, Humboldt, Kingman, Derby, Haysville, Bel Aire, Park City, Valley Center, Wichita, Anthony, Harper, Attica, Wellington, Winfield, Arkansas City, Howard, Moline, Longton, Grenola, Neodesha, Fredonia, Chanute, Sedan, Cedar Vale, Coffeyville, Independence, and Parsons.

There will be dangerously hot conditions, with heat index values expected to be up to 110, according to the NWS.

“Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities,” said the NWS.

The NWS says to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

The NWS also says to take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside.

“When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening,” the NWS said.

Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible.

The NWS says to reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency. Call 9-1-1.