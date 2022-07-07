GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – Severe storms that moved through central Kansas late Wednesday afternoon and evening packed quite a punch in Rush and Barton counties.

The storms started to fire around 4 p.m. in Rush County. Hail up to the size of golf balls fell in La Crosse.

Around 5:15 p.m., Albert in Barton County received hail up to the size of tennis balls. KSN viewer Mandy Charles sent the following video of the hail falling.

Video Courtesy: Mandy Charles

Further east in Ellinwood, high wind, estimated between 70 and 80 mph, knocked down multiple trees and snapped some power lines. One-inch-sized hail was also reported in the storm.

Ellinwood Police Chief Chance Bailey reports lots of tree damage around town. He says tornado sirens sounded to warn residents a powerful storm was on the way. Bailey says power is on around town. However, he says some homes that have tree damage are without.