WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The KSN Storm Track 3 Weather team has been busy tracking severe thunderstorms across Kansas.

Here are the latest reports received from the weather center.

2:34 p.m. – Saline County – Salina Municipal Airport 60 mph wind

2:30 p.m. – Rice County – Streets flooded in downtown Lyons

2:16 p.m. – Rice County – Lyons 3- to 5-inch tree branches down from wind estimated at 70 mph

2:16 p.m. – Rice County – 70 mph wind gust in Lyons

2:14 p.m. – Barton County – 70 mph wind gust 4 W of Ellinwood

2:14 p.m. – Barton County – 4 W of Ellinwood quarter-sized hail

2:02 p.m. – Barton County – Great Bend Airport 60 mph wind gust

1:59 p.m. – Ellsworth County – Ellsworth 60 mph winds

1:41 p.m. – Lincoln County – 62 mph wind gust 9 W of Westfall

1:46 p.m. – Ellis County – 65 mph wind gust 2 NW Antonino

1:18 p.m. – Trego County – 3 ESE of Ogallah 68 mph wind gust

1:18 p.m. – Ellis County – Tipped over semi westbound I-70 from a wind gust

1:05 p.m. – Rooks County – Water overtopping county road near Zurich

1:06 p.m. – Rooks County – Road underwater in Plainville

12:55 p.m. – Trego County – 60 mph wind gust 1 E of WaKeeney

12:18 p.m. – Phillips County – 75 mph wind gust 4 W of Kirwin, near Kirwin Reservoir

12:15 p.m. – Ellis County – Egg size (2″) hail reported in Catherine

For the latest weather alerts, click here.

PHOTO GALLERY