LIBERAL, Kan. (KSNW) — Seward County Community College (SCCC) in Liberal is expanding.

On Tuesday, the school purchased just over 10 acres of land that, includes a closed church building that is adjacent to the college. The land was part of a sheriff’s auction.

The Board of Trustees voted Friday, May 26, to authorize President Brad Bennett to negotiate to acquire the property. in a news release, Vice President of Business Affairs Maddie Day says the property and building open up exciting possibilities for the school’s future.

“We are focusing on long-term growth in every aspect of our business dealings, and this opportunity came at the right time,” says Day.

The land and the former church building sit at the southeast end of the SCCC campus. “The building was constructed to be a church, which means several useful features are already in place,” said SCCC President Brad Bennett.

The building includes multiple classroom and group gathering spaces, along with restrooms and large kitchen facilities. “At this point, we are just pleased to have expanded options for what we envision in terms of growing our student enrollment over the next five years,” says Bennett.

SCCC recently added men’s and women’s soccer, along with eSports teams, and expanded their agriculture and truck driving programs which have led to increased enrollment.

“Our dorm numbers alone are double and triple from previous years, and that is only partly due to athletes who live on campus,” says Bennett. “Our plan is not to merely react to growth as it occurs. We are strategizing to enable even more. It’s good for the college and for the community.”

For more information about Seward Community College, visit their website.