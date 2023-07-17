LIBERAL, Kan. (KSNW) — Seward County residents are invited to an open house to look at potential designs, improvements, and lane expansion to U.S. Highway 54 in Liberal.

The Kansas Department of Transportation is hosting the open house Tuesday evening. The department says over $100 million is being invested in the Seward County Regional Highway area to relieve traffic congestion and increase safety along US-54 and Highway 83.

Tuesday’s meeting will discuss the expansion of US-54 from 83 to Tucker Road, about a 3-mile stretch of the highway. KDOT says there are multiple options to address traffic and safety issues along the highway, and public input will be used to decide on the best option for the area.

The open house is from 5-7 p.m. on the second floor of the Seward County Commission Chambers, located at 515 N. Washington Avenue in Liberal. For more information, click here.