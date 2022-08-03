WALLACE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A western Kansas man has died as a result of a single-car crash in Wallace County on Wednesday afternoon.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log says 77-year-old Loren Luther was driving a 1992 Chevrolet pickup north on Kansas Highway 27 when he left the roadway to the right, where he overcorrected and went across the road, entering the ditch on the west side of the road.

Luther then overcorrected a second time, causing the pickup to roll multiple times, and he was ejected. He was transported to a hospital, where he died of his injuries.