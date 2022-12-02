KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The stage is set for Planet Comicon Kansas City in 2023 and some big names are coming to Bartle Hall.

Star Trek’s William Shatner, The Mandalorian’s Giancarlo Esposito, and Rachael Leigh Cook, best known for “She’s All That,” will make appearances at the convention from March 17 to March 19.

Shatner will only be in attendance on March 17 and March 18.

Joining the star-studded lineup is Chris Claremont, an award-winning best-selling comic book writer, and novelist, known for his work on the X-Men, Wolverine, and Excalibur.

It will be Cook’s first-ever appearance at Planet Comicon.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online.