KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – A Shawnee, Kansas, man is sentenced for sex trafficking two teenagers.

A federal judge sentenced 40-year-old Antonio B. Flemming, of Shawnee, to 13 years in prison without parole. Following his release, Flemming will be required to register as a sex offender and complete 15 years of probation.

Flemming pleaded guilty to two counts of sex trafficking a child in July 2022.

As part of the plea, Flemming admitted he recruited two 16-year-olds from the Kansas City area.

The victims told investigators Flemming hired them to do massages for clients. They later learned Flemming wanted them to have sex with the people he brought them, according to court documents. One of the victims also told investigators she saw as many as six clients for Flemming a day, three times a week, in January 2019.

A Lenexa police officer arrested Flemming as he and an unidentified woman were leaving a hotel with one of the teenage victims in February 2019.