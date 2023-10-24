LIBERAL, Kan. (KSNW) — The Liberal Animal Shelter took to social media after a mother cat and four kittens were dumped outside of their shelter Monday night.

The animal dumping was captured on a security camera system mounted outside of the building. In a post to Facebook, the shelter says a mother cat and four kittens were dumped outside of the shelter by someone driving a pickup truck.

The mother was tied to the chainlink fence, but the kittens were left out in the open. The shelter was closed at the time, so the animals were not discovered until they opened Tuesday morning.

Because the mother was left tied up, one of the kittens managed to wander off, and she was not able to retrieve it. It has not been found.

“Can you imagine being tied to something & not being able to go save your baby!! We sure can’t!”



– Liberal Animal Shelter, Facebook

The shelter says this has become a frequent occurrence that they would like to end. They ask everyone who can no longer care for an animal to bring them during normal business hours.

The shelter says they appreciate the person wanting to get the animals to them and says there are better ways to do so. The shelter says they are not posting photos or videos of the incident because they want to educate people on the proper way to bring animals to the shelter instead.

The Liberal Animal Shelter operates Monday through Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. but is closed 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. for lunch. Friday, they operate from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, they are open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. with an hour break between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. They are also open Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

You can contact the Liberal Animal Shelter by calling 620-626-0141 or by email at animal.control@cityofliberal.org.