LYON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Two people have died in a house fire on Friday morning.

Sheriff Jeff Cope with the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that emergency crews received a call about a house fire at 3:57 a.m. on Sept. 22 for a home in the 1900 block of Road G.

Several local fire departments responded to the call along with the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office. The fire was contained by 7 a.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

An unidentified man and woman were found in the home. An investigation into their deaths is currently underway by the Emporia Fire Department, Kansas State Fire Marshall’s Office and the sheriff’s office.

The home was described as a total loss. The names of the fire victims will not be released at this time.