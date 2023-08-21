PITTSBURG, Kan. (WDAF) — One man is dead following a shooting on Sunday in Pittsburg.

Pittsburg police responded to the 200 block of North Locust Road for a reported shooting, around 1:15 a.m.

That’s where officers found a man outside of a bar who had been shot. Officials believe he died from those injuries.

The victim was identified as 36-year-old Justin E. Krogen of Pittsburg.

Police have also not given any information about a suspect. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is helping with the case.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact the Pittsburg Department at 620-231-1700.