WINFIELD, Kan. (KSNW) — Silgan Dispensing Systems Corporation is closing its Winfield plant, laying off 169 workers.

One worker tells KSN News the company handed out Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notifications to its employees on Tuesday.

The WARN states that the company’s decision to close the plant “was not made lightly and is due to the consolidation and transfer of customer volumes from this facility to other manufacturing locations.”

According to the WARN, it is anticipated that the plant closure will result in 169 employees losing their jobs. The layoffs are expected to begin on Jan. 27, 2024, and end around March 1, 2024.

In the WARN, the company states some of the employees from the Winfield plant will be offered jobs at their Grandview, Mo., facility. Those being offered a job will be notified by Nov. 30.

Read the complete WARN handed out by Silgan Dispensing Systems Corporation to its workers below:

Dear [name],



“Silgan Dispensing Systems Corporation [“Company”] is providing you with the following information regarding a plant closure and mass layoff, as those terms are defined in the Federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, 29 U.S.C. section 2101, et seq. {“WARN”}. This information is based on the best information currently available to the Company but may change due to later events.



“We regret to announce that the Company plans to close the Winfield, Kansas facility, located at 3719 East 12th Avenue, Winfield, Kansas 67156. The decision to close the plant was not made lightly and is due to the consolidation and transfer of customer volumes from this facility to other manufacturing locations.



“At this time, it is anticipated that the plant closure will result in an employment loss for approximately 169 employees. The Winfield plant closure and the layoffs are expected to be permanent and will begin on January 27, 2024, and end on or about March 1, 2024.



“Your employment will terminate at least sixty (60) days from November 28, 2023. Some employees will be offered jobs at the Company’s Grandview, Missouri facility. Those offers will be communicated no later than November 30, 2023.



“There are no bumping rights, meaning that no employees with more tenure with the Company will not be able to displace employees with less tenure out of their job positions as a result of the layoffs and closure. In addition, no unions represent any of the affected employees.”

KSN has reached out to Silgan Dispensing Systems Corporation. We have not heard back at this time.