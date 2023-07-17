WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Linn County Sheriff’s Office requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) issue a statewide Silver Alert for a missing Mapleton man.

The whereabouts of 72-year-old Jerald D. Tuchscherer are unknown, and the public’s assistance is requested to help locate him.

Jerald is likely driving a silver 2005 Dodge Ram 1500 bearing Kansas tag 061MFZ. The truck is missing its front bumper. He was last seen at his home in Mapleton around 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 16.

Jerald is described as a white male who is 6 feet tall and weighs around 220 pounds. He has blue eyes and grey hair. Jerald was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a blue t-shirt and black and red flannel. He has a heart condition and other medical conditions which may cause confusion.

If you see Jerald Tuchscherer or his vehicle, please call 911 immediately. If you have other information about his whereabouts, please call the Linn County Sheriff’s Office at 913-795-2665.