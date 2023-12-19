Jerry Dean Adams (Photo provided by KBI)

LAWRENCE, Kan (KSNT) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has issued a statewide Silver Alert for a missing Lawrence man.

The Lawrence Police Department says 73-year-old Jerry Dean Adams was reported missing Tuesday, but he hasn’t been seen since Dec. 11.

The KBI said Adams is believed to be driving a white 2002 Chevrolet full-size van with Kansas tag 008MFS. It was last seen leaving Lawrence on Dec. 11 around 9:15 a.m. The LKPD said you should call 911 or 785-832-7501 if you see Adams.

Adams is described as being five feet and nine inches in height and weighs around 300 pounds. He has brown eyes and gray and black hair. He is a diabetic and also has a heart condition.