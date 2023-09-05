WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Abilene Police Department requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation issue a statewide Silver Alert for a missing Abilene man.

The whereabouts of Alan Duane Carroll, 72, are unknown, and the public’s assistance is requested to help locate him.

2004 Lexus GX

His last known location was headed westbound from Great Bend. Carroll was driving a 2004 Lexus GX with KS tag 863DMM.

Carroll is 6 feet tall, 205 pounds, gray hair.

He was last seen wearing a red polo shirt and jeans. If you see him, please contact the Abilene Police Department at 785-263-1212.