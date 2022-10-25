CLAY CENTER, Kan. (KSNT) – A statewide Silver Alert that was issued on Tuesday for a Clay Center man has been canceled.

The alert was for an 84-year-old man who was last seen in Clay Center around 5:30 a.m. leaving his home on Tuesday, Oct. 25, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

He had recently experienced memory impairment, and his family expressed concern for his safety.

The man was located by law enforcement in Norton on Tuesday night. He is being assessed and will soon be reunited with his family.