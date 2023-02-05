GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Great Bend man.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the whereabouts of 80-year-old Paul Zamarripa is unknown.

The KBI says Zamarripa was last seen Sunday at 2:15 p.m., headed south on Interstate 35 in his 2009 G2500 Chevy van with Kansas tag 087NRD. It is a white van with a green ladder on top.

According to the KBI, Zamarripa is 5 feet 9 inches tall, 140 pounds, and has black hair with brown eyes.

He suffers from Alzheimer’s and has a history of skipping his medicine, according to the KBI.

If you see him, the KBI asks you to please call the Great Bend Police Department dispatch at 620-793-1920.