KANSAS (KSNW) — A Silver Alert has been issued for 78-year-old Joyce Bair.

Bair is white and has blue eyes and gray hair. She is 5’2″ and weighs 150 pounds.

No picture has been provided.

She was last headed from Junction City to Salina on Sunday, May 8, but never reached her destination. She was known to be driving a black Ford Focus with license plate number 631MBD.

Bair has been without her needed medications.

If you have located Bair or have any information, the Salina Police Department asks that you please contact them at 785-826-7210.