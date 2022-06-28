BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Butler County man.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), they received a request from the Butler County Sheriff’s Office to issue a statewide alert for Joseph M. Hayes, 71, of Towanda.

He is described as a 5-feet-8-inches, weighing 175 pounds. He has blue eyes and gray hair.

Hayes left his home in Towanda on Monday, June 20, en route to Anniston, Alabama, to visit family. He never made it. Hayes was driving a 2014 Black Dodge Ram 1500 with Kansas tag 576HZW.

While traveling, he contacted his family and informed them that he got turned around in the Fort Worth, Texas, area. His family suggested that he turn back around and head back to Kansas, yet he never arrived.

On Thursday, June 23, Hayes’s vehicle was spotted via a license plate reader in Williamson County, Texas. One of his daughters contacted him via telephone on Sunday, June 26. He believed that he was in the Dallas, Texas, area.

Hayes has suffered a previous stroke and high blood pressure, and the family indicates he has shown signs of dementia.

If you spot Hayes or have information about his current whereabouts, call 911 or the Butler County Sheriff’s Office at 316-322-4398.