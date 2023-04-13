KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WDAF) – Six people have been indicted, accused of using a drone to smuggle contraband into the federal prison in Leavenworth, Kansas.

A federal grand jury in Kansas City, Kansas, indicted 35-year-old Dale Gaver III, 54-year-old Dale Gaver II, 37-year-old Joshua Hamilton and 33-year-old Rex Hill, all from Omaha, Nebraska.

The jury also indicted 44-year-old Melvin Edwards and 36-year-old Tamarae Hollman, both of Riverside, California.

They have all been charged with one count of conspiracy to provide and possess contraband in prison.

Court documents say between August 2020 and May 2021, the six suspects are accused of using a drone to drop prohibited items like cell phones and drugs like K2 and marijuana into the Leavenworth Penitentiary yard.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Kansas said Hill is also charged with one count of attempting to provide prison contraband.

Gaver III, an inmate at the Leavenworth prison during this time, has also been charged with one county of attempted possession of prison contraband and one count of possession of prison contraband.