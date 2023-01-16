ATWOOD, Kan. (KSNW) — Skimmers have been found on gas pumps in northwest Kansas.

Police in Atwood in Rawlins County say skimmers have turned up inside gas pumps in their community, making them nearly undetectable. They recommend residents there either pay in the store with cash or a credit card or very closely inspect the pump before paying at it.

First, look to see if the lock has any visible damage to it or if the gas pump door appears to have been pried open. Double-check the safety seals near the lock to make sure they’re intact and have not been tampered with.

If you do spot any signs of tampering, notify the store immediately. If you notice anyone acting suspiciously around a gas pump or attempting to get inside, call 911 or your local law enforcement agency.