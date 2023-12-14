WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A crash caused by road conditions in Gray County claimed the life of a Dodge City woman on Thursday morning.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said Angela Rodriguez, 59, of Dodge City, was driving a Kia Sportage west on U.S. Highway 56 when she lost control of her vehicle due to slush on the roadway.

Another vehicle, driven by a Sublette woman, crashed into the passenger side of Rodriguez’s SUV, causing it to stop in the south ditch.

Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The Sublette woman received minor injuries in the crash. There were six juveniles in the Sublette woman’s car. Their condition is unknown.