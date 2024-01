MARION, Kan. (KSNW) — A small earthquake has been recorded in Marion County.

The US Geological Survey says a 2.5 magnitude earthquake was recorded at 4:39 p.m. Thursday. It happened around 8 miles east of Marion in a field east of Zebulon Road north of 182nd Terrace.

So far the US Geological Survey has only received one report of it being felt. There is no report of any damage.

If you felt the earthquake where you live, you can report it by clicking here.